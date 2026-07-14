Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,837,639 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 416,572 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 6.34% of Floor & Decor worth $347,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at $7,916,000. Black Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Black Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 201,673 shares of the company's stock worth $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 115,858 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $5,163,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,231,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 252.0% during the 4th quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 88,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 63,675 shares during the period.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bradley Paulsen purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 85,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.50. This represents a 6.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ersan Sayman sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $733,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 71,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,460,517.28. This trade represents a 17.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on FND shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America downgraded Floor & Decor from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Floor & Decor from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FND

Floor & Decor Trading Down 4.0%

NYSE:FND opened at $54.86 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.64 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.27%.The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-2.080 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report).

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