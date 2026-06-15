Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND Stock Position Lowered by Wolf Hill Capital Management LP

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,315 shares of the company's stock after selling 428,286 shares during the period. Floor & Decor comprises about 3.7% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned about 0.51% of Floor & Decor worth $33,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FND. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 366 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ersan Sayman sold 15,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $733,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 71,676 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,517.28. This trade represents a 17.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Langley acquired 2,500 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $121,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,045,759.04. The trade was a 6.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:FND opened at $53.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company's 50-day moving average is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.18. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $92.40.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Floor & Decor's revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-2.080 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FND. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $59.17.

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Floor & Decor Profile

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

Further Reading

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