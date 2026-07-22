Florida Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 17,034 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 232.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,372 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,034 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.4% of Florida Financial Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Florida Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings lowered Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.7%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $250.68 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $164.23 and a 12-month high of $269.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.90 and a 200 day moving average of $235.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is 62.11%.

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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