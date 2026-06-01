Florida Financial Advisors LLC Buys 33,596 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,065.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,750 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 33,596 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 0.9% of Florida Financial Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Florida Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Apriem Advisors lifted its position in Netflix by 0.6% during the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 10.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 3.2% during the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in Netflix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 5.2% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 202 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $86.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12. The company's 50 day moving average price is $93.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,805,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,231,126. The trade was a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 926,329 shares of company stock valued at $87,071,177 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. China Renaissance lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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