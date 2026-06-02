Florida Financial Advisors LLC Invests $742,000 in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Florida Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,003,107 shares of the company's stock worth $2,906,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 30.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,300,498 shares of the company's stock worth $642,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,642,936 shares of the company's stock worth $618,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,248 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,515,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,792,807 shares of the company's stock worth $258,821,000 after purchasing an additional 67,504 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SOFI opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 2.14. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 94,958 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $1,655,117.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 839,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,634,925.20. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $500,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 11,704,352 shares in the company, valued at $202,719,376.64. This represents a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 124,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,556 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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