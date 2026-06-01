Florida Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 283.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $33,949,256,000 after buying an additional 2,525,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,824,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,944,056,000 after buying an additional 1,755,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,584,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,015,897,000 after buying an additional 287,525 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $4,929,312,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 13,486,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,181,937,000 after buying an additional 2,012,865 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 329,085 shares of company stock worth $114,051,007. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $579.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $410.00.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $516.03 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.62 and a 12-month high of $527.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $327.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.43 billion, a PE ratio of 169.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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