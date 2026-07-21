Florida Financial Advisors LLC Sells 7,798 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Florida Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,231 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 7,798 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,980,091 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $343,626,000 after buying an additional 166,188 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,276,320 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $295,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,035 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,376,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,667,956 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $184,119,000 after acquiring an additional 81,588 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,237,627 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $154,396,000 after acquiring an additional 406,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TTM Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $212.00.

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TTM Technologies Trading Up 0.9%

TTMI opened at $133.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.20 and a fifty-two week high of $223.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 71.98 and a beta of 2.10. The company's 50-day moving average is $175.41 and its 200 day moving average is $129.35.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $845.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.84 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 6.29%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

In related news, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 2,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.94, for a total value of $600,493.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 210,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,009,867.96. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 2,915 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.94, for a total value of $609,060.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 88,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,438,955. This trade represents a 3.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 82,043 shares of company stock valued at $17,191,859 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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