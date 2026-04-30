Flossbach Von Storch SE Sells 27,872 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Flossbach Von Storch SE decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,144,231 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 27,872 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 3.0% of Flossbach Von Storch SE's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Flossbach Von Storch SE owned about 0.12% of Visa worth $752,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 446.2% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 200.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $39,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $334.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.89 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The company's fifty day moving average price is $309.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.38.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $403.00 price target (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $387.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

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