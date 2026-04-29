Flowserve Corporation $FLS Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,590,908 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 556,009 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.82% of Flowserve worth $249,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Flowserve in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 20.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Flowserve in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Flowserve from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FLS

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of FLS opened at $84.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.16. Flowserve Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.47 and a 1-year high of $92.41.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 7.32%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowserve Corporation will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Flowserve's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. Flowserve's payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

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