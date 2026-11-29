PointState Capital LP grew its position in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,802,244 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,148,024 shares during the quarter. Flowserve accounts for approximately 0.7% of PointState Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. PointState Capital LP owned about 3.00% of Flowserve worth $278,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 6.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,717 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Flowserve by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,021 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,116,851 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $81,664,000 after buying an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company's stock.

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Flowserve Stock Performance

NYSE FLS opened at $83.64 on Friday. Flowserve Corporation has a 52-week low of $63.27 and a 52-week high of $92.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Flowserve Corporation will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Flowserve from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Flowserve from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Flowserve from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Flowserve from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Flowserve from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $88.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Flowserve

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation is an industrial equipment and services company that designs, manufactures and supports products used to control the movement of fluids. Its offerings include pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related automation technologies. The company also provides installation, maintenance, repair and other lifecycle services for fluid-handling equipment. Its products and services support industries including energy, chemicals, water and general manufacturing. Flowserve serves customers around the world through operations and service capabilities across multiple regions.

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