Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 42,797 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,330 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 42,797 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $21,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $158.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.67. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.86 and a twelve month high of $179.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $75,944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at $924,321,690.08. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $5,225,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,119,110.56. This represents a 71.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,501,885 shares of company stock valued at $246,477,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANET. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $181.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $181.84.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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