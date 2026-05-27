Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $29.62 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 7,678 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.'s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $29,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Community Bank increased its position in T-Mobile US by 131.1% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $191.11 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $261.56. The stock has a market cap of $206.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.68 and a 200-day moving average of $202.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The company had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Freedom Capital raised T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Daiwa Securities Group raised T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at $41,261,920. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 3,291 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.10, for a total value of $727,640.10. Following the sale, the director owned 1,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $229,501.80. This represents a 76.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,090 shares of company stock worth $2,618,500. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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