Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $60.25 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,251 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 0.9% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.'s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $60,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,733,668 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $15,780,919,000 after buying an additional 771,882 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,678,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,266,066,000 after buying an additional 630,574 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,391,533 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,939,435,000 after buying an additional 392,097 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 22.1% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,725,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,391,822,000 after buying an additional 1,761,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,479,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,155,830,000 after buying an additional 420,232 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:TJX opened at $159.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.84 and a twelve month high of $165.82. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $156.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,145,910.20. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus upgraded TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.58.

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TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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