Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,206 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 48,409 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $19,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Qualcomm by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wall Street Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Qualcomm by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in Qualcomm by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

These are some of the QCOM stories that stood out recently:

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $168.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.70. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $259.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm's 50-day moving average is $176.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.63.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. TD Cowen cut their price target on Qualcomm from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Qualcomm from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $196.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Qualcomm

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualcomm news, CEO Cristiano Amon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 177,568 shares in the company, valued at $35,513,600. This represents a 5.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Grech sold 628 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $102,483.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,106.71. This represents a 75.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,023 shares of company stock worth $6,506,363. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a technology company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, it develops wireless communications technologies and semiconductor products used in mobile devices and other connected products. Through its semiconductor business, Qualcomm designs processors, modems, radio-frequency components and connectivity platforms, including products marketed under the Snapdragon brand. Its technologies also support automotive applications, such as in-vehicle connectivity and computing, and Internet of Things devices.

See Also

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