Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 11,733 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,797 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 11,733 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,943,293 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $30,730,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,893 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,612,720 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $3,668,182,000 after buying an additional 5,081,469 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,498,612 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $3,318,275,000 after buying an additional 1,631,703 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,641,483 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,917,530,000 after buying an additional 1,804,625 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,674,954 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,577,720,000 after buying an additional 2,535,716 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,790,030.13. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $840,780.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 246,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,937,315.36. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,924 shares of company stock worth $2,991,192. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $118.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $120.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.24. The stock has a market cap of $466.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, New Street Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

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