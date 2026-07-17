Fluor Corporation $FLR Shares Acquired by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR - Free Report) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,484 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 122,465 shares during the period. Fluor comprises about 2.5% of Goodman Financial Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Goodman Financial Corp owned about 0.22% of Fluor worth $14,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the construction company's stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Fluor by 337.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,389 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Fluor during the first quarter worth $266,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 7.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,782 shares of the construction company's stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Fluor Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $49.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company's 50-day moving average price is $48.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.65. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. Fluor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 2.30%.Fluor's revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Corporation will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Fluor from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Fluor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fluor from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fluor from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fluor

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corporation NYSE: FLR is a global engineering and construction firm that provides integrated solutions across the energy, chemicals, mining, clean energy, infrastructure and government services markets. The company's core offerings include engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction, maintenance and project management services, with capabilities spanning feasibility studies, detailed design and turnkey delivery. Fluor's diversified portfolio encompasses conventional oil and gas facilities, liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants, petrochemical facilities, power generation projects, transportation infrastructure and federal government programs.

Founded in 1912 by John Simon Fluor as the Fluor Construction Company in Pomona, California, the firm has grown into an industry leader headquartered in Irving, Texas.

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