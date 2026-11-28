State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB - Free Report) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,343,519 shares of the bank's stock after selling 17,197,433 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.09% of F.N.B. worth $246,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,131,120 shares of the bank's stock valued at $36,677,000 after purchasing an additional 278,836 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 12.5% in the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,318,016 shares of the bank's stock worth $25,148,000 after buying an additional 146,571 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 758.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 922,134 shares of the bank's stock worth $15,870,000 after buying an additional 814,690 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 620,845 shares of the bank's stock worth $11,846,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 482,010 shares of the bank's stock valued at $9,233,000 after buying an additional 25,141 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on FNB shares. Raymond James Financial set a $20.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on F.N.B. from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded F.N.B. from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on F.N.B.

F.N.B. Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of FNB stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.89. F.N.B. Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $476.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Corporation will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. F.N.B.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Through its principal subsidiary, First National Bank, the company provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses and organizations. Its offerings include deposit accounts, loans, mortgages, credit cards, payment and treasury services, and online and mobile banking. F.N.B. also provides wealth management, investment and insurance services through its affiliated businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB - Free Report).

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