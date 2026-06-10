Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $530.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $700.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $690.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on Micron to $1,220 from $550 and maintained an overweight rating, while Cantor Fitzgerald lifted its target to $1,500, reinforcing Wall Street optimism on the company’s AI-memory growth outlook.

Wells Fargo raised its price target on Micron to $1,220 from $550 and maintained an overweight rating, while Cantor Fitzgerald lifted its target to $1,500, reinforcing Wall Street optimism on the company’s AI-memory growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight a memory-chip supercycle, with long-term supply agreements and sustained AI infrastructure demand supporting Micron’s revenue and earnings potential.

Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight a memory-chip supercycle, with long-term supply agreements and sustained AI infrastructure demand supporting Micron’s revenue and earnings potential. Positive Sentiment: Micron appointed Dr. Alexis Black Björlin to its board of directors, adding leadership experience in AI infrastructure, cloud platforms, and semiconductors that could strengthen strategic execution. Article Title

Micron appointed Dr. Alexis Black Björlin to its board of directors, adding leadership experience in AI infrastructure, cloud platforms, and semiconductors that could strengthen strategic execution. Neutral Sentiment: Micron’s recent rally and extreme volatility have made the stock sensitive to any sign of weakness, and several articles noted that earnings on June 24 could either validate the AI-memory thesis or trigger a pullback if expectations are not met.

Micron’s recent rally and extreme volatility have made the stock sensitive to any sign of weakness, and several articles noted that earnings on June 24 could either validate the AI-memory thesis or trigger a pullback if expectations are not met. Negative Sentiment: Short-term sentiment was also hit by a broader chip-sector correction, with memory and storage stocks falling together as investors reassessed the pace of the AI-driven advance.

Short-term sentiment was also hit by a broader chip-sector correction, with memory and storage stocks falling together as investors reassessed the pace of the AI-driven advance. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warned Micron’s valuation and recent gains may have moved too far too fast, making the stock vulnerable to profit-taking or disappointment if growth assumptions cool.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total value of $35,955,666.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 387,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at $371,728,524.32. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ MU opened at $935.89 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $640.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 2.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $1,089.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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