Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,702 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,316 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC's holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 411 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 4,318.2% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 486 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Zoom Communications by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 579 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Zoom Communications Stock Performance

ZM opened at $96.83 on Wednesday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.15 and a 1 year high of $114.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.46. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.13. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Zoom Communications's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.960-6.000 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Zoom Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $1,350,481.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $578,979.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 137,608 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,106,606.24. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 156,638 shares of company stock worth $13,900,194 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.78% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Communications has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Zoom Communications

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

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