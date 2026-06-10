Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 41,885 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 41,885 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Pfizer Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:PFE opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average of $26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Pfizer's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is presently 131.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on Pfizer

More Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA approved an expanded indication for HYMPAVZI, broadening use to more hemophilia A/B patients and children, which could increase future sales. Article Title

The FDA approved an expanded indication for HYMPAVZI, broadening use to more hemophilia A/B patients and children, which could increase future sales. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer’s obesity pipeline remains in focus after phase 2b data showed about 16% weight loss, reinforcing optimism that the company may build a meaningful next-generation growth franchise. Article Title

Pfizer’s obesity pipeline remains in focus after phase 2b data showed about 16% weight loss, reinforcing optimism that the company may build a meaningful next-generation growth franchise. Neutral Sentiment: BMO Capital kept its Buy rating on Pfizer, adding support for the stock but not changing the core story by itself. Article Title

BMO Capital kept its rating on Pfizer, adding support for the stock but not changing the core story by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted Pfizer’s obesity strategy and its effort to find new growth after the COVID windfall faded, which is encouraging but still early-stage. Article Title

Multiple articles highlighted Pfizer’s obesity strategy and its effort to find new growth after the COVID windfall faded, which is encouraging but still early-stage. Negative Sentiment: Broader commentary on patent cliffs and rising competition in obesity drugs underscores the pressure Pfizer faces to replace lost revenue and prove its pipeline can deliver. Article Title

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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