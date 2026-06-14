Focus Partners Wealth Has $285.74 Million Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 3,941.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,406,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 1,371,488 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 0.82% of Keysight Technologies worth $285,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 497.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total transaction of $8,578,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 163,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,719,286.92. This trade represents a 15.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.19, for a total transaction of $594,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,252,757.81. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,334 shares of company stock worth $11,793,190. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of KEYS opened at $349.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.85 and a 52 week high of $370.17. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $338.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.52.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $310.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.92.

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Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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