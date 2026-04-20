Focused Investors LLC Has $73.19 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Focused Investors LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,700 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 7,550 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.3% of Focused Investors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Focused Investors LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $73,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Home Depot by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $1,773,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Home Depot News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $349.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $347.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.31 and a 1-year high of $426.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $352.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Evercore dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Home Depot from $407.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research raised Home Depot from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Home Depot from $363.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $414.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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