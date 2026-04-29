Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Takes $33.17 Million Position in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 406,232 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock, valued at approximately $33,169,000. Qnity Electronics comprises about 3.4% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Qnity Electronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,586,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $536,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Q has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Qnity Electronics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a "hold (c-)" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Qnity Electronics from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Qnity Electronics from $117.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $123.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Q

Qnity Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE Q opened at $137.61 on Wednesday. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $146.67. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $121.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.950 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qnity Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

Qnity Electronics Profile

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

See Also

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