FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,911 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $40,463,000. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.6% of FORA Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $5,372,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $850,000. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,293,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.3% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 62,731 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $66,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 85.3% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Caterpillar

Investors following CAT have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar reportedly bought 500 acres in Sanford, North Carolina, for $100 million ahead of a major expansion expected to create jobs. The investment may support future capacity and growth, though the reports provide no details on timing or financial returns. Caterpillar buys 500 acres for $100 million ahead of major North Carolina expansion

Caterpillar reportedly bought 500 acres in Sanford, North Carolina, for $100 million ahead of a major expansion expected to create jobs. The investment may support future capacity and growth, though the reports provide no details on timing or financial returns. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group Bank slightly raised its FY2027 EPS estimate to $32.13 from $31.99 but maintained a Hold rating. The small forecast increase is supportive, but does not signal a stronger analyst stance. Analysts issue forecasts for Caterpillar earnings

Erste Group Bank slightly raised its FY2027 EPS estimate to $32.13 from $31.99 but maintained a Hold rating. The small forecast increase is supportive, but does not signal a stronger analyst stance. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP said it is investigating claims on behalf of Caterpillar investors. The alert gives no details about the claims or any findings, but the investigation headline may weigh on sentiment until more information is available. Investor alert: Pomerantz investigates claims on behalf of Caterpillar investors

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.1%

Caterpillar stock opened at $540.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $508.11 and a 52 week high of $1,073.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $704.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $800.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $20.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 27.29 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 26th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,027.00 price target (down from $1,100.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered Caterpillar from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Freedom Broker cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $980.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $1,155.00 to $840.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $749.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $898.25.

View Our Latest Report on CAT

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $596.10 per share, for a total transaction of $208,635.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 8,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,585.30. This trade represents a 4.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 32,401 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.98, for a total value of $26,211,760.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,555 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,954,303.90. This trade represents a 48.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc. is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, engines, turbines, and related products and services. Its offerings include earthmoving and material-handling machines, diesel and natural gas engines, power-generation systems, and equipment and technologies used in mining and transportation. The company's products are commonly sold under the Cat brand. Caterpillar serves customers in markets around the world through a network of independent dealers. Its businesses also provide parts, maintenance, equipment rental, and other support services, as well as financing and insurance through its financial services operations.

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