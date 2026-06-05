Fore Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Fore Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Molina Healthcare accounts for about 0.2% of Fore Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fore Capital LLC's holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 184 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $114,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,713.25. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $3,314,983.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 67,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,502,611. This represents a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company's stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of MOH opened at $192.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.06 and a fifty-two week high of $311.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.19.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MOH. Zacks Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $161.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $179.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOH

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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