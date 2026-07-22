FormFactor, Inc. $FORM Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,107 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 71,455 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC's holdings in FormFactor were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, Director Brian C. White sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,090,278. This trade represents a 27.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 11,890 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $1,442,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 435,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,805,088.45. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 38,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,864,118 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FORM shares. Weiss Ratings lowered FormFactor from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on FormFactor to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley Financial upgraded FormFactor from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 target price on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $132.45.

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FormFactor Price Performance

Shares of FORM stock opened at $113.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.75 and a beta of 1.22. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $160.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. FormFactor had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $226.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. FormFactor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

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