FormFactor, Inc. $FORM Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,157,891 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 310,842 shares during the period. FormFactor makes up approximately 0.7% of Royce & Associates LP's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.49% of FormFactor worth $64,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 436,045 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $24,323,000 after acquiring an additional 293,746 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in FormFactor by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in FormFactor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,767 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company's stock.

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FormFactor Price Performance

FORM opened at $128.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.27 and a beta of 1.32. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $159.09. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $121.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.31.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $226.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.54 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 8.14%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. FormFactor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FORM. Loop Capital set a $64.00 price objective on FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Freedom Capital raised FormFactor to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised FormFactor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Piper Sandler set a $100.00 price objective on FormFactor in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on FormFactor from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $132.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FORM

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In related news, Director Brian C. White sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,090,278. This trade represents a 27.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 9,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total value of $1,194,095.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 447,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,559,121.24. The trade was a 2.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,499 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,166. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

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