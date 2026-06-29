Formidable Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Chemed Corporation $CHE

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,447 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. Chemed accounts for 0.9% of Formidable Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Chemed worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monetary Solutions Ltd purchased a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 330.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Chemed Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $461.88 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $426.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $425.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Corporation has a 52-week low of $365.20 and a 52-week high of $562.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.35. Chemed had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $657.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.63 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.000-24.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Chemed Corporation will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Chemed's payout ratio is 13.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Chemed from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $422.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Chemed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $501.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Chemed

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemed news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 1,347 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.33, for a total transaction of $602,553.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,047,876.74. This represents a 22.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.13, for a total transaction of $842,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 90,219 shares in the company, valued at $37,993,927.47. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

See Also

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