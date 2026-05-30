Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 1,135,810 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 890.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,263,310 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 1,135,810 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 0.7% of Forsta AP Fonden's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in Netflix were worth $118,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Arete Research upgraded Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $86.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. This trade represents a 11.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,365,509 shares of company stock valued at $129,675,743 in the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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