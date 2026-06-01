Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 13,200 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $9,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 48.1% in the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,498 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 636,134 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $72,895,000 after buying an additional 24,805 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4,008.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 135,010 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $14,238,000 after buying an additional 131,724 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 748,935 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $85,820,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,893 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $7,780,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total transaction of $517,628.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $815,112.16. This represents a 38.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $122.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.0%

WEC opened at $111.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.66. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.49 and a twelve month high of $119.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.47.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.15. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. WEC Energy Group's payout ratio is presently 76.05%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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