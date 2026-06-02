Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 16,600 Shares of PTC Inc. $PTC

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,300 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in PTC were worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in PTC by 3.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 34.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PTC by 68.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PTC by 3.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,962 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $22,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PTC. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $198.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $176.71.

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PTC Trading Up 4.6%

NASDAQ PTC opened at $145.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $219.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $712.40 million. PTC had a net margin of 41.81% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total value of $118,989.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at $184,462.30. The trade was a 39.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 675 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total value of $106,137.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,325,375.96. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

Further Reading

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