Forsta AP Fonden Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,200 shares of the company's stock after selling 70,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in Samsara were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,415,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. Triglav Investments D.O.O. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Samsara by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 12,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 5,473 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $165,339.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 468,305 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,494.05. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider John Bicket sold 30,345 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $946,764.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 153,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,799,433.60. The trade was a 16.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,717,947 shares of company stock valued at $79,747,111 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.13% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IOT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Samsara in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Samsara from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Samsara from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.18.

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Samsara Price Performance

NYSE IOT opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.49. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1,860.92, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The firm had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $422.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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