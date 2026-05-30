Forsta AP Fonden Has $31.73 Million Stock Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,700 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in American Tower were worth $31,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised American Tower from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.20.

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American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $186.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $177.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.37. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $165.08 and a one year high of $234.33. The firm has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is presently 115.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rajesh Kalathur bought 2,671 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,936.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,936 shares in the company, valued at $914,640.80. The trade was a 117.92% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total value of $7,872,979.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 29,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,653,551.60. The trade was a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,181 shares of company stock worth $8,046,071. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report).

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