Forsta AP Fonden Has $3.86 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,800 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $805,429,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,022.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,813,955 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $151,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,298 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,255,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,564,915 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $211,682,000 after purchasing an additional 531,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,725.7% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 450,062 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $37,508,000 after purchasing an additional 425,411 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 8.6%

Shares of ARE stock opened at $52.82 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.41 and a 52-week high of $88.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average of $49.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $671.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $684.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business's revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's dividend payout ratio is presently -45.93%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, EVP Gregory Calvin Thomas bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $143,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 33,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,984. This trade represents a 11.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hallie E. Kuhn sold 536 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $25,835.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,108.20. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

See Also

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