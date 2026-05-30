Forsta AP Fonden Has $41.35 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,901 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 52,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $41,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 89,224 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,518,000 after buying an additional 40,257 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,832 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 56,609 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 296,409 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,298,000 after purchasing an additional 75,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,739,228. This represents a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Dennis Howard sold 10,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $956,216.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $990,462. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,021 shares of company stock worth $9,617,291. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $87.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.15 and a 200-day moving average of $95.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.96 and a 1-year high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Key Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Argus set a $108.00 target price on Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.30.

View Our Latest Report on SCHW

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

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