Forsta AP Fonden Has $6.02 Million Position in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,600 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in F5 were worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in F5 during the third quarter worth $37,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in F5 by 288.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,783 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.39, for a total value of $1,276,346.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 146,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,592,618.71. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 6,200 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.19, for a total transaction of $2,171,178.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,295,158.08. This trade represents a 22.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 24,491 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,227 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $395.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $329.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.29. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $399.59.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.43. F5 had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. F5's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $292.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $356.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of F5 from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $379.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFIV

F5 Company Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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