Forsta AP Fonden Increases Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,400 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 100,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $9,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 42,532 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 80,769 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 35,130 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 34,001 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $852,745.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,001 shares in the company, valued at $426,385.08. This trade represents a 66.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 264,432 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $6,658,397.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,837,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,263,944.22. This represents a 12.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 702,402 shares of company stock worth $18,440,171 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Here are the key news stories impacting Hewlett Packard Enterprise this week:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $43.07 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $44.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.41%.The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -300.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $27.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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