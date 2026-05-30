Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,300 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after buying an additional 68,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $53,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,859,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,107,000. Longbow Finance SA raised its position in Uber Technologies by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 112,287 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $11,001,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,730,516 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $365,479,000 after buying an additional 42,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $15,729,142,000 after buying an additional 1,670,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $70.30 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $73.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.53. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.46 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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