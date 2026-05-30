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Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Written by MarketBeat
May 30, 2026
Uber Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Forsta AP Fonden boosted its Uber stake by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, adding 68,200 shares to bring its total holdings to 650,300 shares valued at about $53.1 million.
  • Uber is seeing mixed but generally constructive institutional and analyst activity, with institutional investors owning 80.24% of the stock and Wall Street maintaining a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating with an average target price of $104.68.
  • Recent company developments include both growth initiatives and cost concerns: Uber announced a $49 World Cup shuttle service and a hotel partnership with Mews, while reports of expanded Delivery Hero investment and early AI budget exhaustion could pressure capital allocation and margins.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,300 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after buying an additional 68,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $53,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,859,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,107,000. Longbow Finance SA raised its position in Uber Technologies by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 112,287 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $11,001,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,730,516 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $365,479,000 after buying an additional 42,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $15,729,142,000 after buying an additional 1,670,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $70.30 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $73.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.53. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.46 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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