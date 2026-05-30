Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,251 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,080 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $54,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company's stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.7% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,564 shares of the company's stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 23.9% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on GE Vernova from $965.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research downgraded GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho set a $714.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,090.76.

Read Our Latest Report on GEV

GE Vernova Trading Down 2.7%

GEV stock opened at $968.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $260.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $996.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $806.32. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.65 and a 52 week high of $1,181.95.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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