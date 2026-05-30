Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 26,420 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,020 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 26,420 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.6% of Forsta AP Fonden's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in Home Depot were worth $96,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 110.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financially Speaking Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $346.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $454.00 to $361.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.39.

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Home Depot Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $317.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.76. The firm has a market cap of $316.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.10 and a 1 year high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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