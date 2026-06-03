Forsta AP Fonden Purchases New Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,133,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,201 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 34.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,833 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 35,380 shares during the period. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,161,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 737.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 159,189 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,086,000 after purchasing an additional 140,179 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 13.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,718 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,575,000 after purchasing an additional 73,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company's stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on J. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on J

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.8%

J stock opened at $122.02 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.68 and a twelve month high of $168.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.39.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Jacobs Solutions's payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez acquired 403 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $121.93 per share, with a total value of $49,137.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,764.43. This trade represents a 3.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Shannon Miller sold 1,440 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total transaction of $193,147.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 25,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,399,390.72. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 4,257 shares of company stock valued at $477,651 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jacobs Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jacobs Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Jacobs Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here