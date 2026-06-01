Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stake in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,620 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in HubSpot were worth $9,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,789 shares of the software maker's stock worth $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 99,622 shares of the software maker's stock worth $39,978,000 after acquiring an additional 56,348 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,583 shares of the software maker's stock worth $17,891,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,615 shares of the software maker's stock worth $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 255,923 shares of the software maker's stock worth $102,702,000 after acquiring an additional 42,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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HubSpot Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of HUBS opened at $221.08 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average is $220.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.66. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.25 and a 52-week high of $621.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.75, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.22.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.32 million. HubSpot had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.04%.HubSpot's quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $381.00 price target on HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered HubSpot from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the company from $321.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on HubSpot from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on HubSpot from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on HubSpot from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $311.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HUBS

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan purchased 2,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $189.84 per share, with a total value of $522,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 102,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,102.88. The trade was a 2.74% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 915 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.66, for a total value of $216,543.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,458.20. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,063 shares of company stock worth $2,585,781 and sold 26,207 shares worth $6,233,049. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

See Also

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