Forsta AP Fonden Sells 16,600 Shares of BXP, Inc. $BXP

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,300 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in BXP were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BXP during the 4th quarter valued at about $689,419,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BXP by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,896,978 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $289,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,607 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in BXP by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,012,057 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $149,576,000 after acquiring an additional 873,974 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in BXP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,580,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in BXP by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,538,351 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $263,031,000 after acquiring an additional 529,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

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BXP Stock Up 3.4%

NYSE:BXP opened at $61.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. BXP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.72 and a twelve month high of $79.33. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $56.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $872.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.11 million. BXP had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.09%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. BXP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.690-1.710 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BXP, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BXP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. BXP's payout ratio is 140.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $61.00 target price on BXP in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on BXP from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on BXP from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on BXP in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut BXP from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $70.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BXP

Insider Activity at BXP

In other BXP news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 311 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,613.35. The trade was a 86.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,863 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $287,208.78. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 7,063 shares of company stock worth $418,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

BXP Profile

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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