Forsta AP Fonden Sells 17,680 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Forsta AP Fonden cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,197,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 17,680 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 2.5% of Forsta AP Fonden's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in Broadcom were worth $414,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $24,252,196,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in Broadcom by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 212,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $73,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Broadcom Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $481.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $241.11 and a 1 year high of $488.82. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $386.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.06, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company's revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $712,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,892. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $475.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $455.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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