Forsta AP Fonden Sells 3,600 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,800 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $28,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $2,215,516,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $119,229,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $3,110,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,354,027 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $367,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $413.85 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.80 and a twelve month high of $435.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The business's revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's payout ratio is 65.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,096,149.94. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,519,000. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ADI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Argus set a $460.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $432.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raymond James raised its price target on Analog Devices to $430 from $385 and kept an Outperform rating, reinforcing confidence in the company’s post-earnings momentum. Article on Raymond James raising ADI price target

Raymond James raised its price target on Analog Devices to $430 from $385 and kept an Outperform rating, reinforcing confidence in the company’s post-earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI also boosted its target to $474 from $387 after ADI posted a “beat-and-raise” quarter, signaling stronger-than-expected demand and earnings power. Article on Evercore ISI target hike

Evercore ISI also boosted its target to $474 from $387 after ADI posted a “beat-and-raise” quarter, signaling stronger-than-expected demand and earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted ADI’s industrial segment strength, with 56% year-over-year growth in the latest quarter driven by AI infrastructure, automation, and defense demand. Article on industrial segment growth

Analysts highlighted ADI’s industrial segment strength, with 56% year-over-year growth in the latest quarter driven by AI infrastructure, automation, and defense demand. Positive Sentiment: ADI’s strong quarterly results and upbeat guidance continue to support the stock’s bullish narrative, with revenue and EPS both topping expectations. Zacks article on ADI earnings and outlook

ADI’s strong quarterly results and upbeat guidance continue to support the stock’s bullish narrative, with revenue and EPS both topping expectations. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares, which can create some investor caution, but the sale appears more like routine insider activity than a fundamental warning sign.

CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares, which can create some investor caution, but the sale appears more like routine insider activity than a fundamental warning sign. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor and technology-sector strength is also providing a favorable backdrop for ADI shares.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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