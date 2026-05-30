Forsta AP Fonden Sells 4,100 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,247 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in Salesforce were worth $81,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Salesforce

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 2,570 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.62 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,153.18. This trade represents a 23.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura Alber bought 2,571 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.58 per share, for a total transaction of $500,265.18. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,347.40. This represents a 36.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $191.00 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $180.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.58. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.52 and a 12-month high of $276.80. The firm has a market cap of $156.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business's revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $267.00 to $229.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $398.00 to $287.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $257.97.

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Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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