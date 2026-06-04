Forsta AP Fonden Sells 44,800 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Forsta AP Fonden cut its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,900 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 44,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10,728.6% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 84.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 2,041 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,024.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,010. This represents a 13.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $117,024 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $32.30 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $37.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.81.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 25.27%.The business had revenue of $472.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $470.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. American Homes 4 Rent's payout ratio is presently 107.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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