Free Trial
→ Goldman Sachs just told you what to buy (most people missed it) (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

Forsta AP Fonden Sells 52,400 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Written by MarketBeat
June 3, 2026
PulteGroup logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Forsta AP Fonden cut its PulteGroup stake by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, selling 52,400 shares and leaving it with 37,600 shares valued at about $4.41 million.
  • Several PulteGroup insiders also sold shares, including Director Lila Snyder and COO Matthew William Koart, in transactions disclosed in SEC filings.
  • PulteGroup reported mixed recent results and continues to draw analyst attention: it missed quarterly EPS by a penny, announced a $1.5 billion share buyback, and carries a consensus Moderate Buy rating with an average price target of $140.71.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of PulteGroup.

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM - Free Report) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,600 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 52,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In related news, Director Lila Snyder sold 3,339 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $391,264.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,817.20. This trade represents a 48.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew William Koart sold 7,457 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $894,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 28,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,372,000. This trade represents a 20.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore increased their target price on PulteGroup from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $140.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PHM

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.1%

PulteGroup stock opened at $117.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.03 and a 200-day moving average of $124.03. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $144.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.01). PulteGroup had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 12.14%.The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. PulteGroup's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.06%.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc NYSE: PHM is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in PulteGroup Right Now?

Before you consider PulteGroup, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PulteGroup wasn't on the list.

While PulteGroup currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
By MarketBeat | May 29, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | May 27, 2026
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
By MarketBeat | May 28, 2026
3 Stocks Rallying on Micron's Price Boost: Substance or Hype?
3 Stocks Rallying on Micron's Price Boost: Substance or Hype?
By Dan Schmidt | May 28, 2026
tc pixel
Trump’s Mission to Protect Your 40 Year Legacy
Trump’s Mission to Protect Your 40 Year Legacy
From American Hartford Gold (Ad)
5 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Watch in June
5 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Watch in June
By Thomas Hughes | May 31, 2026
Rocket Lab Keeps Making Headlines and Highs—Here's What's Driving the Latest Move
Rocket Lab Keeps Making Headlines and Highs—Here's What's Driving the Latest Move
By Ryan Hasson | May 27, 2026
3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines