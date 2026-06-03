Forsta AP Fonden Sells 7,900 Shares of onsemi $ON

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,600 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in onsemi were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ON. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 187.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,357 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 79,206 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 61.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of onsemi during the second quarter worth $201,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 24.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 108.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,646 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at onsemi

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 301,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,011,042. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $358,708.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 173,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,205,235.81. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,114 shares of company stock worth $5,548,708. Insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $73.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $92.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on onsemi

onsemi Price Performance

ON stock opened at $128.64 on Wednesday. onsemi has a 52 week low of $41.88 and a 52 week high of $130.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.97.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. Analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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