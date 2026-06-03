Forsta AP Fonden Takes Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,136,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BE. WPG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Bloom Energy Stock Performance

BE opened at $302.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6,055.83 and a beta of 3.73. Bloom Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $322.83. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $222.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Bloom Energy's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Bloom Energy

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Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $9,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 341,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,342,949. The trade was a 9.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 19,944 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total transaction of $3,088,328.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 190,521 shares in the company, valued at $29,502,176.85. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,777 shares of company stock valued at $55,112,564. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $149.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $217.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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